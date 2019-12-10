Donna J. (Bouslough) Maurice, Sharon, PA

December 8, 2019

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Bouslough) Maurice, age 73, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on July 20, 1946.

A gathering time will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at SixFourteen Church, 1382 Broadway Ave., Masury, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. from the church with Pastor Jared Woodward officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E, State Street, Sharon, PA.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

