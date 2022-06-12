SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda DeAngelis, 94, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully following a brief illness with her family at her side. She passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 in O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home Masury, Ohio.

Yolanda was born February 21, 1928 in Castro dei Volsci, Italy to Giuseppina (Canesani) and Rocco DeAngelis.

On February 13, 1947 she married her husband, the late Remo DeAngelis who passed away December 23, 2003.

On December 9th, 1954 she emigrated to the U.S.

Yolanda worked as a baker for Ideal and Tastee Bakery.

She was a longtime member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Yolanda was an avid gardener, baker and cook who would always share her cooking with her family, friends and neighbors. Always known for her hard work and affection, Yolanda would insist on sharing her food and love with everyone she met. She loved her children, cherished her grandchildren and adored her great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly knew her as Nonna.

Yolanda is survived by her sons, Anthony “Tony” DeAngelis of Westlake, Ohio and Ezio (Kathy) DeAngelis of Euclid, Ohio; grandchildren, Jason (Betsy) DeAngelis of Perry, Ohio, Dr. Stephanie (Lonnie Tibbs) DeAngelis of Union, Kentucky, Rachel (Jimmie) Cocita of Bay Village, Ohio, Aaron DeAngelis of San Francisco, California; great-grandchildren, Nina Tibbs, CJ DeAngelis, Giuliana Cocita, Kailyn DeAngelis, Ethan Tibbs, Santino Cocita and Cora DeAngelis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Remo DeAngelis and her brother, Anthony “Tony” DeAngelis.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150 with a funeral service following immediately after.

Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Bartholomew R.C. Church 311 W. Ridge Ave. Sharpsville, PA 16150 in her memory.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

