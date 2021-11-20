William L. Fustos, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Fustos, 76, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Bill was born June 3, 1945 to Margaret (Velkey) and William Fustos in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1964.

Bill worked for Sharon Steel for 28 years and also for Country Fair.

On August 7, 1965 he married his wife, the late Beverly (Baer) Fustos who passed away on October 27, 2017.

He enjoyed playing chess and gardening. Bill was an avid fisherman who loved time with his family.

He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Joanne (Robert) Connors of Sharpsville, Tracy (Mike) Leigh-Ashby of Sharpsville and Jennifer Mae (Fred) Roth of Hermitage. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Christina, Billy, Mikey, Joey, Bobby, Christopher and Jessica; ten great-grandchildren; his sister, Darlene Helicke and brother, Edward Palanski.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Beverly Fustos.

Per Bill’s wishes, no services will be held.

Burial will take place with his wife in Riverside Cemetery.

Burial will take place with his wife in Riverside Cemetery.

