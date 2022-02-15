GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Cusick, 92, of Greenville passed away on February 14, 2022 in St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was born September 29, 1929 to David and Della (Clark) Cusick in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School.

He married his wife, Sophie (Raiti) Cusick on November 27, 1954. They were married for 67 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and spent four years on a tender destroyer, the USS Prairie.

William was a member of the Carpenter’s Union and he built many beautiful homes in the area. He had a passion for farming and raised beef cattle. When not at his farm, he enjoyed staying at his beach house in North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife; son, William (Cathy) Cusick of Greenville; granddaughters, Kellie (Brian) Doucet of Butler, Tiffany (Shad) Cusick-Bristol of Elko, NV, and Jennifer (Dillon) Sarcinella of Transfer; grandson, Kirk Tyler Cusick; great grandchildren, Laura Doucet and Brooke Detwiler; step great-grandchildren, Hayley Bristol, Nathen McDowell and Hayley McDowell.

William was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kirk Cusick; brothers, John Cusick, David Cusick and Howard Thomas Cusick.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

