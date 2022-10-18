SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell Irvin Miller, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022 in his home with his family at his side.

Wendell was born April 3, 1936 to Sophie (Zavada) and Nevin Charles Miller in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1954.

Wendell worked for Sharon steel as the scheduler of production planning.

On July 2, 1960 he married his wife, Yvonne Jean Miller, who survives at home.

He enjoyed caring for his home, fixing his vehicles and lawn mower. Wendell liked being outside maintaining his property. He always enjoyed a bowl of ice cream. Wendell was happiest spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, daughter, Darlene Marie (John) Taylor of Sharpsville, sons, Darrin (Susan) Miller of Mercer, Mark (Dulcie) Miller of Bentonville, Virginia, grandchildren, Brock and Lynsey Taylor, Darby, Peyton, and Morgan Miller, Marcus Miller, step grandchildren, Mason, Shane, and Christian Mahmud, and great-grandchild, James Robb, III.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Nevin Charles Miller II, and sister, Pauline Marilyn Sump.

Friends may call Thursday October 20t, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A committal prayer service will be held Friday October 21, 2022 at 11:00 am in Hillcrest Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Pastor Phil Roland officiating.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

