TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Warren Dale Aul, 97, of Transfer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in UPMC Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Warren was born May 24, 1924 to Margaretta Ruth (Kammerdiener) and Wendell Clair Aul in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Penn High School in Greenville, Pennsylvania in 1942.

After graduating from high school, Warren served in the US Army during World War II, leaving with the first group of 18 year-olds from Mercer County. During his service, he served in the 11 Airborne Division in New Guinea, Leyte, Luzon and Japan. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor after driving a truck loaded with 75mm Howitzer ammunition through Japanese-occupied Manila to American soldiers who desperately needed it. Upon delivery, Warren was kissed by the Artillery Colonel.

On May 13, 1950 he married his wife, the late Doris (Goroncy) Aul who passed away July 1, 1986.

Warren retired from Westinghouse Inc. as an inspector and welder in 1984. He also farmed, raising apples and hay.

Warren was a member of Transfer Baptist Church and he was the secretary for the Transfer Cemetery Board of Directors beginning in 1978.

He was a life member of the Reynolds VFW and National Rifle Association, as well as the former President of the Sharon Farmer’s Market. He formerly played in the Greenville Symphony and various other bands. He wrote many poems and songs and was the author, composer and lyricist of the musical “Pennsylvania for Me.” He enjoyed creating metal artwork with his welding talent. He also enjoyed showing his replica cannon in the Buhl Day, Harvest Home and Jamestown Parades. He enjoyed writing editorials to the Sharon Herald, earning the Silver Pen Award. He loved telling stories and jokes to everyone and will be sadly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Gould of Transfer, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Brian J. (Jennifer) Gould of McCordsville, Indiana and Joel D. (Brittany) Gould of Parma Heights, Ohio and great-granddaughters, Grace M. Gould and Annabelle E. Gould.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Doris Aul and brother, Edward L. Aul. Warren was also preceded in death by his dear friend, Rosalee Polansky, with whom he disagreed for almost 25 years and both wrote opposing editorials to the Sharon Herald.

Friends may call Saturday April 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 West Main Street Sharpsville, PA 16150. A funeral service will be held immediately after at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the Transfer Cemetery.

