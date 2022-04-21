SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas P. Griffin, 72, of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022 at Colonial Gardens, Butler, P ennsylvania.

Thomas was born July 8, 1949 to Paul Francis and Alice Jane (McDougal) Griffin in Sharon, P ennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School.

Thomas was a member of St. Bartholomew Church and was an Army veteran. He enjoyed muscle cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed taking walks through Buhl Park as well as writing poetry. He was a happy guy who cared deeply for his entire family.

He is survived by his brothers, Mark (Bobbi) Griffin of Austintown, Ohio; Paul (Jane) Griffin of West Middlesex, P ennsylvania; Jim (Tracey) Griffin of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania and Bobbi Griffin of Williamsfield, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Geryl King.

Private services will be held.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

