SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Cataldi, 66, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 in his home in Mercer.

Thomas was born March 31, 1956 to Antionetta (DeAngelis) and Anthony Cataldi in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville where he enjoyed attending Mass.

Thomas also enjoyed fishing, taking care of his chickens and was talented at writing and drawing.

He is survived by his sister, Vincy (William) Caszatt of Sharpsville; brother, Gentile Cataldi of Idaho; niece, Lisa Caszatt; nephews, Anthony Cataldi and Michael Caszatt and great-nephews, Carter Caszatt and Mason Caszatt.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call Friday, December 30, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V. officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

