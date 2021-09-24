Terry W. Goodnight, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terry W. Goodnight, Jr., 49, of Sharon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Terry was born September 23, 1971 to Janice (Lattyak) and Terry W. Goodnight, Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, Terry worked for Pipelines as a truck driver.

On October 17, 2003 he married his wife, Jessica (Mead) Goodnight, who survives at home.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Steelers. Terry was a very outgoing person who “knew everyone”. He will always be remembered as a fun, loving and kind person.

Terry is survived by his wife, Jessica; sons, Blaine and Braden Goodnight; mother, Janice Goodnight of Florida; sister, Teri Goodnight of Sharon; brother, Randy (LaBrina) Goodnight of New Castle; Cody Gilmore of Sharon and aunts, Tammy (Art) Swogger of Masury and Jeananne Goodnight and her partner, Jim, of Sharpsville. Also surviving is his best friend, Ken Ruof, many cousins and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry W. Goodnight, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.