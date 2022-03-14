SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley D. Calvin, Sharon, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in UPMC Horizon in Farrell. She was 70 years old.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on November 5, 1951 to James and Katherine (Ray) Rodgers.

Shirley enjoyed yard sales, yard work and being outside. She was very proud of her Native American heritage.

Shirley is survived by her son, David Calvin; daughter, Dawnelle Calvin; brothers, Paul and Donnie Rodgers and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandy and her brothers, Jimmy and Bob Rodgers.

Per her wish, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

