SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sara “Sally” Marie McCracken, 82, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully into paradise to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 27, 2022 due to heart complications.

She was a faithful member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage

Sara is survived by her husband at home, Donald McCracken; son, Mark (Carrie) McCracken of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Mary Beth Male of Largo, Florida; sister, Margaret Jailet of West Middlesex and grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas and Sara.

Services will be private per her request

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery

In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Sarah McCracken to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2370 N. Hermitage Rd, Hermitage

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

