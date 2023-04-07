WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Russell “Ed” E. Lehman, 66, of West Middlesex passed away with family by his side on April 6, 2023 in UPMC Farrell Hospital.

Russell was born February 26, 1957 to the late Russell Andrew Lehman and late Virginia C. (Geiwitz) Lehman in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and also attended Trade School.

Russell worked as a diesel mechanic for Preston America in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania as well as various other companies.

He loved to go hunting and fishing, but most of all loved spending time with his dog Blue.

Russell is survived by Pamula Burns- Lehman who he had been married to, daughter, Christina Lee, son, Andrew A. Lehman, sister, Audrey Lehman of Sharon, Pennsylvania, brother, Arthur Lehman of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, nephew, Jeremy A. (Nicole) Poff, and one grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wish, no services will be held.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Family has requested that no flowers be sent.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Russell E. Lehman, please visit our floral store.