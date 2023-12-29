SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Mardersteck, 94, died peacefully on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at The Saint Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia.

Rosemary was born on August 29, 1929, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was the youngest of the four children of Karl and Mary Mardersteck. Her grandfather, father and brother passed away from illnesses during the early 40’s when Rosemary was young.

Rosemary attended Sharon High School where she played clarinet in the band.

Rosemary and her mother took many cruises and vacations together. She never married and lived with her mother on Hall Avenue until her mother passed away.

Rosemary was very active in Notre Dame Catholic Church, where she was a eucharistic minister, and she participated in the parish book club and the small faith sharing group. Many of her friends were nuns or priests.

Two of Rosemary’s loves were golf and dogs. Rosemary was an active golfer into her eighties, and she always had a dog. She loved to take her dog for daily walks in Buhl Park.

Rosemary also delivered Meals on Wheels, and she was a member of the Bedford Beauties Golf League.

She worked at Westinghouse in Sharon as a technician in the testing lab for years, even after manufacturing ceased. She retired from Westinghouse when the test lab closed.

Rosemary was a civil war buff who visited Gettysburg several times; she even owned a civil war musket. She also loved Gone With the Wind and Clark Gable, and she had a collection of related memorabilia.

After her mother had passed away, Rosemary lived off a small inheritance and a pension, but she was always generous to others.

Eventually worried friends contacted her family when Rosemary became confused and forgetful. She could no longer safely live on her own. We chose Saint Barnabus because her sister Dorothea had been there, and it was halfway between Sharon and Greensburg, where her niece lives. The Village also offered free golf and many amenities. She moved there in May of 2019, but in November, she had to move into The Arbors because of her dementia. She did not really like The Village, but she loved the Arbors and the Nursing Home, where she had spent a few weeks in rehab after a fall. The administration and staff there were wonderful, and she always told us how happy she was with the activities and the food. She had not complained even once about being quarantined during Covid because she kept saying, “Everyone is so nice here!”

She was preceded in death by her sisters Helena Mitch and Dorothea Jaeger. She is survived by her niece, Carol J. Leshock, and her nephews Paul Jaeger (Nancy), Frank Jaeger, Joe Jaeger (Rita), Bob Von Mitch (Kim), and their children and grandchildren: David Leshock, Paige L. Mancuso (Seth), Eric Leshock, Brett Leshock (Lynda), Stacy L. Dee (Chris), Grayson and Beckham Dee, Libby J. Meisman (Matt) and their sons Jack, Will, and Ben Meisman, Eric Jaeger (Alyssa), Michael and Christopher Jaeger, and Rob and Jenna Von Mitch.

Memorial contributions if you so wish can be made to the Saint Barnabas Compassionate Care fund.

Friends are welcome to gather Friday January 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. in the church of Notre Dame 2325 Hermitage Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. in the church of Notre Dame with Father Richard Allen officiating. A meal will follow at the Notre Dame multipurpose room located in the elementary school.

Burial will take place at St Mary’s Cemetery on the family plot

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

