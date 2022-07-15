SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary E. Cull, 74, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022 with her husband and family at her side.

Rosemary was born September 7, 1947 to Mary A. (Olexy) and Paul A. Pisarcik Sr. in Clarion, P ennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1965.

Rosemary worked in retail sales but was most affectionately known as a homemaker to her family.

On September 2, 1967 she married her husband, Gary E. Cull who survives at home.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville.

Rosemary enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother “Nana”, and Aunt Rosie.

Rosemary is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Lori (Rick) Bertolasio of Sharpsville, grandsons, Dylan Bertolasio, Nick Bertolasio, sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Schuster of Salem, Ohio, Geralyn (Scott) Malenky of Hermitage, sister in law, Barbara Pisarcik, brothers, Greg (Sue) Pisarcik of Sharpsville, Joe (Linda) Pisarcik of Sharpsville, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary E. Cull, Jr., parents, brothers, Paul “Tuffy” Pisarcik, Jr., Francis Pisarcik, in-laws, Herbert and Arlene Cull, brothers in law, Kevin Cull, Herbert (Pat) Cull, and niece, Lisa Cull.

Per her request, no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

