SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roselyn Chamberlain, 90, formerly of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 2, 2022 in Nugent Convalescent Home.

Roselyn was born September 13, 1932 to Ruth (Shumac) and Alfred Collins in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She married her husband, the late Raymond G. Chamberlain.

Roselyn was affectionately known as a homemaker. Roselyn was a life member and very active in the Sharon VFW Post 1338, serving as past president. She was an avid bowler and loved following her children and grandchildren in their sports.

Surviving is her daughter, Raette Esmond of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, son, Raymond (Brenda) Chamberlain of Franklin, Pennsylvania, daughter, Rosette (Tim) Fisher of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, daughter, Rhonda (Gary) Baker of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, son, Robert Chamberlain of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Dan (Tonya) Esmond, Matt (Amanda) Esmond, Raymond Chamberlain, Kirk (Sasha) Chamberlain, Ken (Krystal) Miller, Brad (Jessica) Miller, Jeremy Asafaylo, Jessica (Severo) Miglioretti, and also 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and half brother Charles Collins.

Friends may call Sunday November 6th, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A prayer service will be held Sunday November 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Rosa, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Disabled Veterans of America, in memory of Roselyn.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roselyn (Collins) Chamberlain, please visit our floral store.