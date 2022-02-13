SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Wayne Ferry, 71, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born to Ned and Grace (Defendifer) Ferry on August 27, 1950 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. On September 3, 1971 he married his wife Sherry Zoccola.

Ronald was a very proud member of the Transfer Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, Roni. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and working on model trains.

He worked for Safelite Auto Glass as well as Sharon Autobody and Pro Auto Glass.

Ronald is survived by his wife at home; daughters, Shannon (Edward) Tunstall of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Ronda (Tim) Chere of Greenville, Pennsylvania; son, Jason Ferry of Transfer; grandchildren, Tyler Ferrell, Mackensie Swiney, Dustin Swiney, Cody Miller, Maya Chere and Makayla Chere.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ken Ferry and Leroy Ferry

Friends may gather Tuesday, February 15t, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 Main St, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

The family requests that masks be worn.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

