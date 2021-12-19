MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney D. Young, 58, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 in UPMC Hamot Erie, Pennsylvania due to complications from Covid-19.

He was born on February 3, 1963 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, son of Robert Young.

After high school, Rodney worked for Miller Industries as a welder.

Rodney enjoyed cutting trees and splitting wood. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, ice-fishing, hunting and sitting around the fire. He treasured time spent with his children and his four-legged friends, Katie #1 and Katie #2.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Young; daughter, Carrie (Josh) Weaver of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; son, Matt Young of Mercer; mother-in-law, Marlene Gilliland; sisters, Kathy, Reva and Vickie; sister-in-law, Sherry Funk; brothers-in-law, Ron (Carol) Haywood, David Haywood and Rick (Kelly) Haywood; many nieces and nephews and his grand dogs, Dixie and Bella.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Young; brother, Rick Young; mothers and fathers-in-law, Sam and Betty Haywood; father-in-law, Bo Gilliland; uncles, Jack and Paydon who raised him, brothers-in-law, Tim Haywood and Jim Funk, sister-in-law, Diane Koches and his dog, Chloe.

Per Rodney’s wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family in care of, Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rodney D. Young, please visit our floral store.