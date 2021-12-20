MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney D. Young, 58, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday December 17, 2021 in UPMC Hamot Erie, Pennsylvania due to complications from Covid-19.

He was born on February 3rd, 1963 in Sharon, Pennsylvania son of Robert Young. After high school, Rodney worked for Miller Industries as a welder.

Rodney enjoyed cutting trees and splitting wood. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, ice-fishing, hunting and sitting around the fire. He treasured time spent with his children and his 4-legged friends, Katie #1 and Katie #2.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Young, daughter, Carrie (Josh) Weaver of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, son, Matt Young of Mercer, mother-in-law, Marlene Gilliland, sisters, Kathy, Reva and Vickie, sister in law, Sherry Funk, brothers in law, Ron (Carol) Haywood, David Haywood, Rick (Kelly) Haywood, many nieces and nephews and his grand dogs, Dixie and Bella.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Young, brother, Rick Young, mother & father-in- laws, Sam and Betty Haywood, father-in-law, Bo Gilliland, uncle, Jack, uncle, Paydon who raised him, brothers-in-law, Tim Haywood, Jim Funk, sister-in-law, Diane Koches, and his dog, Chloe.

Per Rodney’s wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family in care of, Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main St., Sharpsville, PA 16150

Arrangements entrusted to DONALDSON-MOHNEY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE.

