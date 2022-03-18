SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Belle Regis (Sue), 75, of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania, left this world on March 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Roberta graduated from Mercer High School, Class of 1964.

She married John Regis and started her true calling, growing her family. This was to be Roberta’s true passion in life, her family. She was commonly known by all as either Mom or Grandma/Nana. She was always there, always available and always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed help. If you needed her, she would find a way to help.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents William and Ethel Shields, her twin brother, Bob Shields, brother, Bill Shields and sisters, Dolores Raiti, Ruby Hoover and Beverly (Jean) Burnett.

Survivors include son, Joseph (Mary) Regis of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania, daughter, Melissa (Vince) Garasich of Hermitage, P ennsylvania and sister-in-law Shirley Shields of Greenville, P ennsylvania. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Ashley (Aaron), Kyle (Anna), Alex, Kelsey, Crystal (Hilarie), Jordan, Sierra, Addy and Damien and the joy of her life, her great-grandson, Kain. She has numerous loving nieces and nephews who loved her completely.

Family will celebrate her life according to her wishes.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Services

A television tribute will air Monday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.