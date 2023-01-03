SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Bortner, Jr., 62, of Sharpsville passed away expectedly early Monday morning January 2, 2023 in Sharon Regional Medical Center, Sharon.

Bob was born on Christmas Day December 25, 1960 in Sharon, a son of Robert and Joyce (McCracken) Bortner who survive him.

A 1979 graduate of Sharpsville High School, he also attended Penn State Dubois and West Virginia University.

Bob was employed at Dairy Farmers of America, formerly Dean Dairy, for over 44 years and made many lifelong friends from his years there.

Anyone who really knew Bob, knew that he loved spending time at his camp in Fryburg and enjoyed many fun-filled , mischievous times there with his buddies hunting, shooting the breeze and drinking cold Old Milwaukees on the “Wisdom Rock”. Summer Sundays on the family back porch will never be the same without his input on world events and politics. His intellect, humor and sarcasm will be truly missed.

Bob adored his son, Robert “Robby” E. Bortner, and looked forward to their weekly steak dinners. One of his proudest moments was watching Robby graduate from college a week ago. Robby survives him at home.

Besides his son and parents he is survived by two sisters, Christine Bortner-Golub, Sharpsville, and Kathryn Bortner and her husband Steve Cundari, Florida, a niece, Nikaya Glatt, nephew, Richard (Lindsey) Golub, Jr. and his ex-wife, Naomi Fisher with whom he remained close.

Per Bob’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

