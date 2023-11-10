GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G. Pistorius II, 51 of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023.

He was born on July 15th, 1972 to Sandra Lee (Faraoni) Brei in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Richard graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Science and a Master’s degree in Business.

On January 3, 2014 he married his wife, Dawn (Hunter) Pistorius who survives him at home.

Richard was in the United State Marine Corps and served in the Peacetime war. He worked for Wheatland Tube as a Quality Assurance Supervisor.

He enjoyed his 2018 Ford Mustang Supercharged Convertible. Richard loved his two Pit Bull’s, Harley and Bruno. He was a devoted husband, but most of all he loved his daughters very much.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughters, Alyssa and Madyson Pistorius of Greenville, Pennsylvania; mother, Sandra Brei of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; siblings, Sara Marie (Robert) Donovan of Moon Township, Pennsylvania and Fred John (Mary John) Pistorius of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; niece, Alexis Pistorius and nephews, Michael Donovan and Austin Pistorius.

Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Roy Brei.

Friends may call Tuesday November 14, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with full military honors.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory

