Richard Allen Hawk, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Hawk, 77, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born to Josephine (Gillespie) and Clyde Hawk in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1944.

Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Sharpsville VFW Post 6404.

He was an avid fisherman and was a member of the North American Fishing Club as well as the North American Hunters Club.

He attended Notre Dame Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Richard worked for Wheatland Tube Company for 28 years.

He is survived by his brother, Clyde (Sandy) Hawk, Jr. of Mercer, Pennsylvania; a niece, Michele (Michael) Marfo; nephew, Frank Hawk and his partner, Charleil Brenner.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Geraldine McCullough and nephews, Ronald and Andrew McCullough

Friends may call Monday, November 29, 2021 at 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Donaldson Mohney Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

