Ralph L. Milano, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph L. Milano, 79, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2021 in his home.

Ralph was born March 10, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Rose (Ceacer) and Giacomo “Augie” Milano.

After graduating from high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps.

Ralph was employed by Sharon Steel Corp. and Duferco Steel as a coil winder and electrician.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Ralph enjoyed going to casinos, sitting on his back porch, talking to his neighbors, cutting grass around his house, spending time with his cats and most importantly his family.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Denise S. Ware, at home; daughter, Gina (Frank) Rocco of Florida; son, Anthony (Andrea) Milano of Greenville; daughter, Angela Bolois and her companion, Dan Swallow, of Sharpsville; son, Steve (Julie) Ware of Hermitage; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and sisters, Josephine Fetsko of Hermitage and Mary Gerbasi of Sharpsville.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, sister and five brothers.

Per his wish, no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

