Phyllis Jane Thompson, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jane Thompson passed away Monday morning, September 13, 2021 in Mercer.

She was born May 12, 1947 at Sharon General Hospital, to Clarence H. Thompson, Sr and Vera Mildred (Weaver) Thompson. She was one of nine children; Shirley (Jim) Young of Hermitage, Clarence (Amelia) Thompson, Jr of Transfer, Betty Smith of Transfer, Faye Ohler of Polk, Connie L. Ansell of Transfer, Marsha (Jerry) Ansell of Fredonia, Ada Ansell of Hadley, Cindy (Duane) Bish of Cambridge Springs, foster sister Alice (George) Ansell of Greenville and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis graduated from Reynolds High School in 1965.

She worked at R.D. Werners, Bilo and UPMC Horizon Hospital as well as several other jobs.

Phyllis lived with her sister Betty, where she enjoyed baking and cooking. One of Phyllis’s favorite things was baking for their yard sales. Phyllis also enjoyed crafting, arranging flowers, and reading, especially Amish novels. She was also very good at playing the card game 500.

Phyllis was a member of the Children’s Aid Society for several years and donated much of her time to making items to sell and she helped other organizations also. She sold many Daffin’s candy bars.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers-in-law, Ed, Bob and Lawrence; a nephew, Stephen, and a foster brother George Miller.

Friends may call Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Donaldson Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Rickert Cemetery, Transfer

Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis J Thompson, please visit our floral store.