HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Joseph Strechansky, 74, of Hermitage passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 9, 1947 to Frank and Caroline (Bellnoax) Strechansky.

On October 28, 1968 he married Penny Sue Adkins.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He loved spending time outside with his grandbabies, as well as spoiling his three English Bulldogs. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Jamaica, Aruba and Cancun. Paul could be found at numerous car shows with his ’33 Ford Tudor.

Paul is survived by his wife at home; daughter, Jeralynne Barber; son, Michael Paul Strechansky; grandchildren, David Paul Johnson, Katelynn Johnson, Shelby Barber, Kelsey Barber and Joey Barber and great-grandchildren, Kyle Hawk, Ashton Wiles and Braxton Sherry.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Patricia May Johnson and a sister, Patricia Prample.

Friends may call Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.