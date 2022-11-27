SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Mehalko, 87, of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, in his home following a brief illness.

Paul was born in the family home on Maple Way in Sharon on April 19, 1935, to Anne (Dubois) and Charles Mehalko.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School, Class of 1953.

Paul worked at Westinghouse, Inc., then Fessler Machine, Co., in Sharon, as an engraving draftsman. He also worked at ADS, Co., as a field engineer, Warren Fabrication as an office manager, Lawrence systems, P.M. Alfred; he was Sharpsville Borough’s last full-time code officer, served as Sharpsville Borough’s Fire Chief and served as Fire Warden for over 40 years.

He was a graduate of the PA State Fire Academy and life member of the Independent Fire Chiefs, Keystone State Fire Chiefs, Fire Marshall Association and PSP association.

He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant First Class.

He was commander of the Cachke War Veterans, past president and permanent member of the Veterans Aldermen Committee, life member of the Sharpsville American Legion #162, life member of the Catholic War Veterans of America, Catholic SERRA Club, past president which encourages vocations to the priesthood, Boy scout Troop 17 Leader, Order of the Arrow, Silver Beaver Award, member Hoh’squa’sa’ga’da, board member of the Mercer County Historical Society, curator of the Roush Log Cabin, served over 25 years on the Mercer County Emergency Planning Committee and a charter member of the Sharpsville Lions Club.

Paul was an active member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville, where he was involved as an altar server, usher, reader, officer for the Holy Name Society, Eucharistic minister for the sick and homebound and assisted Father Lynch with church operations for many years.

He is survived by his companion of 17 years, Georgia Scott of Sharpsville; nephews, Gregory Mehalko, Charles “Bud” (Bonnie) Mehalko; niece, Madeline Marvich and great-grandnephew, Jacob Marvich.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Dubois; father, Charles Mehalko; brother, Charles D. Mehalko; sister-in-law, Barbara Mehalko; niece, Deborah Dorogy and niece, Suzan Mehalko.

Friends may call Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 West Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Military honors will be offered.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Very Reverend Father Richard Allen, E.V., officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Holy Name Society of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville.

Burial will take place in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

