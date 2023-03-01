SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Anthony Bonaquest, 73 of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Paul was born February 17, 1950 to Maria Michaela (Troisi) and Angelo Patrick Bonaquest in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a high school graduate of Sharpsville High School and also earned an associate degree from Penn State.

Paul worked for General Motors as an electrician.

He married his wife, Anna Marie (Bertolasio) Bonaquest, who survives at home.

Paul served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned many awards and medals.

Paul also enjoyed karate, bicycling, writing and was a musician who played the guitar. Aside from his many interests and hobbies Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved spending time with his grandkids and loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Bonaquest; daughter, Kara (Todd) Hosick of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; son, Anthony (Amy) Bonaquest of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sister, Jessica Anita Schultz of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Avery and Alyse Hosick; nephew, Michael (Alphie) Shay and great-niece, Karin Shay.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Per the family’s wishes all funeral services will be held privately.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

