SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Rae Saul of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at her home Friday, May 13, 2022. She was 90 years old.

Norma was born September 21, 1931 to the late, Freda (Flynn) and Gale Heath.

She was a member of the Sharon Baptist Church.

As a homemaker, Norma loved caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made a loving Christian home for her family. Her passion in life was her family. She loved to sit and talk about her past. Growing up during the depression and World War II, she had many stories to tell and would grab the attention of anyone who would sit and listen. Being a housewife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was her greatest achievement. She lived a wonderful life as a child and as an adult. She was the most loving, caring and honest person you would ever meet.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelations 21:4 KJV

She is at peace now and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Saul, whom she married September 5, 1953; a son, Jay Saul of Brookfield, Ohio and three daughters, Donna Miller of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Debbie Trinckes of Brookfield, Ohio and Betty Skibo her husband, Rich, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Jennifer Saul Campbell, Jerry Saul, J.J. Saul, Josh McClafferty, John Skibo, Richie Skibo, Michael Skibo, Kelli Moskal and Kelsey Trinckes Pitts, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernon Heath; twin sister, Norene Douds and great-granddaughter, Cecelia Saul.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

