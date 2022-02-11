HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Kobylinski, 79, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022 in her home.

Nancy was born July 22, 1942 to Jean Soliwoda in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of the former East High School.

Nancy loved spending time with her family and enjoyed her life the most when she was helping others.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Steve) Jovenall of Clark, Pennsylvania, son, Michael Kobylinski of Erie, Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Jason (Brittany) Jovenall Kaitlyn (Joe) Malgieri, , Jennifer (Michael) Torres, great grandchildren, Aria Malgieri, Jameson Jovenall, Ashlyne and Isabella Torres.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Soliwoda and her step father Norbert Soliwoda.

Per her wish, private services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy Jean Kobylinski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.