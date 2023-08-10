SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James Weston, 62, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023.



Michael was born on May 15, 1961, to George and Patricia (Lichvar) Weston in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Howland High School and Trumbull Business School.

He worked as an electrical Journeyman/Foreman, as well as a cook for a restaurant in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania (where he got his name Turkey Man).



Michael was a member of hunting and fishing Pennsylvania clubs. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, football and baseball. He was a Howland High School football and baseball player (catcher where they took 2nd place).



Michael is survived by a son, Corey Flowers (Ohio Chimney Co.) and grandchildren, Levi and Ari Flowers of Warren, Ohio and brothers, George P. Weston and Kenneth John Weston (wife, Angela Weston), of Parma, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by parents, George and Patricia A. (Lichvar) Weston and brother, Anthony P. Weston.



Friends may gather for the service at the burial site in St. Mary’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania Friday, August 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. After a short service, all are welcome to the Hickory Bar and Grill in Hermitage, Pennsylvania for fellowship with the family.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

