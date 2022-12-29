SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Joseph Presley, 60, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in his home.

Matthew was born August 26, 1962 to Josephine M. (Palanti) and James E. Presley in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School Class of 1980. After high school, Matt furthered his education, graduating from the New Castle School of Trades, where he got his Welders Certification.

After his adventures welding, he established a landscaping business, eventually getting into the plumbing industry and established his own plumbing business.

Matt had a love for life and a passion for outdoor activities such as hunting and kayaking. He was also a talented musician, often participating in open mic nights and sharing his love of singing with others. In addition to his many talents, Matt had a heart of gold and was known for his generosity, often offering his plumbing services pro bono to those in need.

Matt was blessed throughout his 60 years of life to have so many great friends and a few special cousins who he shared many laughs and fun times with.

We will all be left to cherish his memory. He was loved and appreciated by so many.

Matt is survived by his daughter, Angelina Presley of Columbus, Ohio; sons, Matthew (Stacie) Presley of Cortland, Ohio, Branko Presley of Los Angeles, California; sister, Patricia (Bill) Gill of Sharpsville; brother, James (Melanie) Presley of Erie, Pennsylvania; Mark (Karen) Presley of Conneaut, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Jan (Mike) Hren, Julie (Scott) Mehler, Chris (Maria) Gill, Mark (Candace) Presley, Adam (Jamie) Presley, Melissa (her significant other, Wayne) Presley, Jason (Jaklyn) Presley and Jimmy (Nicole) Presley. Also surviving are many great-nieces and great-nephews. Also survived by his best friend and his wife, Sean and Sherri Pontera, who were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call Wednesday, January 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, with Very Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

