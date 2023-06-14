TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Boneta (Bonnie) Zahniser Morrison, 90, joined her Savior, Jesus Christ in His perfect eternal realm when she died peacefully in her sleep at her home, Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Bonnie was the ultimate leader of Mercer High School band, serving as both Head Majorette and Drum Majorette all four years. After graduation she was recruited by the Jack DeVenney

Dance Troupe yet elected instead to work as a Bell Telephone Operator, and to marry Norman in 1952 on the Bride and Groom Television show. They established their home in Transfer, Pennsylvania where she embraced life as a homemaker, and farmer’s wife.

Bonnie was an expert at finding deals to stretch her resources and used her talents as an accomplished seamstress to fashion garments and home articles of all kinds for her entire household, and for many others.

She was faithful in buoying spirits of anyone in need, and mailed thousands of greeting cards to family and friends celebrating birthdays and anniversaries, as well as offering get well wishes and sympathy.

Bonnie enjoyed swimming and therefore brought into fruition the construction of an inground swimming pool at their residence that provided years of entertainment for many!

With her small camera always at the ready, she delighted in photographing family members and her many explorations, including snorkeling, traveling the US and the world.

She sold record numbers of ads for the Transfer Harvest Home Fair Book for years, was superintendent of the Homemakers’ displays, and volunteered countless hours at the Fair, as well as with the Pennsylvania Farmers Association.

Nurturing many orphan lambs and adopting many cats were also among her many talents! Planting, weeding, harvesting, cooking, and preserving were constants as she managed a huge garden plus multiple fruit trees. She was known for her fresh strawberry and blueberry pies, and especially for her homemade bread which she shared regularly with those around her. At Christmas time she gave away at least 60 loaves to friends and family.

A long-time active member of the Transfer First Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School for decades, and was the lead soprano in the choir. She continued to sing hymns at home, even amidst her pain, until her very last weakened days.

All of her children were guided by her model of fierce determination, resourcefulness and extreme generosity, and grateful for her unswerving support of each of their activities.

She was the beloved wife of 71 years to Norman Lewis Morrison, who survives her at home. Bonnie is also survived by her four children Shari Kays-Whitten (Rick), Debra Lynn Morrison (Marie), Daniel Wayne Morrison (Beverly), Timothy Jon Morrison (Tonya), a sister, Freda Ruth Zahniser Gerrish, who was her best friend throughout life, her seven grandchildren, Anne, John, Kate, Adam, TJ, Rob, and Clint and also her three great-grandchildren, Gauge, Colbie and Crew.

She was predeceased by her infant son, Kenneth Paul, her mother, Velva Lawton Zahniser, her father, Edson Russell Zahniser and brother Paul Nelson Zahniser.

Compassionate care givers, who became family, included Donna Vigus, Joy Sallmen, Connie Ansell, Allie Staunch, and Kim Walsh.

Visitation will be at the Transfer First Baptist Church, 50 Broad St. on Monday, June 19 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed immediately by a funeral service. Interment will follow at the Transfer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Judson, 398 Holliday Road, North Springfield, PA 16430 www.CampJudson.com/donate or Transfer First Baptist Church, 50 Broad St., Transfer, PA 16154.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150.

