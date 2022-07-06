SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Beader passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was 96 years old. Mrs. Beader, a current resident of Bluffton, South Carolina but long-time resident of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was born on March 5, 1926 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Cataldo Campagna and Anna Burnett Carlo. She was the youngest of six siblings.

She was a previous member of St. Bartholomew’s Church in Sharpsville and the St. Oliva Society. She volunteered for Fish Fry Fridays during Lent and for church fundraisers she helped make homemade pasta and Christmas cookies. For weddings at the church, she spent days with the ladies making every cookie imaginable for “the cookie table.”

Mrs. Beader was an avid reader. She also loved baking, cooking, playing cards and Yahtzee but her seven daughters were her greatest joy.

Her husband, William F. Beader whom she married on June 24, 1948, passed away on September 14, 1984.

Besides her parents, husband and siblings, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Michaelene.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Andy) Hammond of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Charlene (Bill) Straight of Conifer, Colorado, Christine (John) Orcutt of Beaufort, South Carolina, Billene (Walter) Kilgore of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Francine Folgner of Bluffton, South Carolina and Jeannine (Nick) Gripp of Charlotte, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Susan Wilson, Paul Hammond, Jennifer Barrett, Angela Vullo, Kimberly Smith and Spencer Gripp plus several great-grandchildren.

Rest in Peace Dear Mother.

Friends may call Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery next to her husband.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.