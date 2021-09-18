Martha L. (Cummings) Geiwitz, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha L. Geiwitz, 88, of Mercer passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 in St. Paul Homes Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Martha was born August 25, 1933 to Taressa (Weimer) and Lyle Cummings in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Mercer High School class of 1951. On October 17, 1952 she married her husband, the late George Don Geiwitz who passed away on August 27, 2020.

She was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She was Past Matron, Order of the Eastern Star in Mercer. Martha enjoyed bowling where she served as secretary of the Mercer County WPBA, she also enjoyed camping, creating crafts and most importantly spending time with her family.

Martha is survived by her son, George (Carol) Geiwitz of Greenville, Pennsylvania; daughters, Sandy (Jim) Fausey of Palmyra, Pennsylvania and Patricia (Steven) Thomas of Oil City, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Meredith, Andy, Emily, Heidi, Sara and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Esther Burns of Grove City, Pennsylvania, Stella Cummings of Landsdale, Pennsylvania and brother, David Cummings of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Diana Geiwitz of Jamestown, Barbara Cummings of Greenville and Norma Geiwitz of West Middlesex.

She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Evan Kreider; sister, Mildred Critchlow and brother, Robert Cummings.

Friends may call Monday, September 20, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday September 21, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 West Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor August Hurst officiating.

Burial will take place in America’s Cemetery, next to her husband.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Paul’s for their care and kindness.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Homes or Lebanon Presbyterian Church in memory of Martha.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.