GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Elizabeth Taylor, 58, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in her home.

Marilyn was born August 17, 1964 to Thelma (Duffy) and Albert Christy in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of the Shenango Valley Church of God.

Marilyn was a loving mother and sister who cared for everyone around her. She always found the best in others and her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed raising and tending to her many plants.

She is survived by her daughters, Candice Christy, Andrea Christy, Rochelle Taylor, son, Ryan Taylor, grandchildren, Xavier Taylor, Grayson Mitchell, Nolan Hedderick, Raina Mitchell, sisters, Linda Bowser, Joyce Graban, Janet Phillips, Cindy Porterfield, Karen Esposito, brothers, Alvin Christy, Thomas Christy, and Albert Christy. Also surviving is her former husband, Harold Taylor.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister Diana Hughes.

Friends may call Tuesday November 22, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory

