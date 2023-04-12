SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Linzenbold, 90 of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023 in St. John XXIII Nursing Home.

Marilyn was born January 27, 1933 to Dorothy (French) and Roy Gilchrist in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School class of 1950. Marilyn also graduated from Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for over 40 years.

On February 11, 1955 she married her husband, the late Arthur Linzenbold, who passed away February 11, 1991.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church; served on the board of St. John XXIII Nursing Home; belonged to various women’s groups; was a member of the Sharpsville Historical Society and volunteered for the American Red Cross.

She enjoyed working in her yard and being the neighborhood nurse.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Sue (Todd) Ellison, Peg (Lou) Marriotti and Butch (Annette) Linzenbold; grandchildren, Kim (Richard) Schnarrenberger, Matt (Carolyn) Marriotti, Kelly Linzenbold and her fiancé, Nick and Jacob (Stephanie) Linzenbold; great-grandchildren, Liam and Milo; sister, Nancy (Jim) Smartz, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved cats.

Friends may call Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church with Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V. officiating.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery next to her husband.

