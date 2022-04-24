SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. McFadden, 85, passed away peacefully in her Sharpsville home on Saturday April 23, 2022.

She was born on October 10, 1936 in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Jesse and Mary (Redfoot) Campbell.

On September 8, 1953, she married Edward L. McFadden.

Marilyn co-owned Silver Street Tire.

She was a member of South Pymatuning Community Church.

She enjoyed bowling, crafting and reading. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Carol (Mark) Drennen of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Linda (Jim Vranich) Zyak of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Janet (Roger) Herrmann of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Lura Campbell and Vera (Lanny) Craig; brother-in-law, Donald (Sue) McFadden; grandchildren, Pete (Renee Womer) Popovitch, Marc Popovitch, Chrissy (Marcus) Millhouse and Carrie (Mark) Wicks; great-grandchildren, Emiley Pietrantonio, Amy Pietrantionio, Autumn Popovitch, Haley Popovitch, Jayden Zyak, Nik Popovitch, Londyn Millhouse, Austin Wicks, Sydney Wicks, Garrett Wicks and Connor Wicks and great-great-grandchild, Kenndell Pietrantionio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Billy Campbell, Merle Campbell, Robert Campbell and Jesse C. Campbell, Jr; sisters, Freda Keller, Louise Visniesky, Virginia Koivisto and Mary Campbell and sister-in-law, Eleanor Steele.

Friends may call Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to Sharon Regional Hospice.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.