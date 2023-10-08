SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Ann VanHorn, 76, of Sharpsville, passed away early Thursday morning, October 5, 2023, after an extended illness.

Lynn was born April 12, 1947, in Sharon, to the late Harry Sterling and Elizabeth Jane (Clark) Myers.

She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Harry VanHorn on December 3, 1966. He passed away on November 3, 2016.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1965.

Lynn was employed by several banks over the years.

She enjoyed reading biographies, taking long, scenic drives and decorating for all the holidays.

Lynn especially cherished her annual fall trips to Cape Cod with her husband, Bob.

She loved and was very proud of her grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by her son, Todd VanHorn and his fianceé, Jennifer Ruhlman, of Sharpsville; a daughter, Reagan and her husband, Vittorio Macri, of Hermitage: a grandson, Aidan Macri of Kent, Ohio and a granddaughter, Autumn Macri of Hermitage.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband; parents; brother, Richard Myers and a grandson, Robert (Robbie) VanHorn.

A private graveside memorial service was held at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The family would like to thank Dr. Heather Porter and the wonderful and caring staff at Helping Hands Hospice and Clepper Manor.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.