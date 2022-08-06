SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. Alfredo, 95, passed away peacefully in her Sharpsville home on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Lois was born January 14, 1927 to Christian and Martha (Lantz) Lapp in the New Wilmington, Pennsylvania area.

On May 29, 1948 she married her husband, the late Soccy R. Alfredo.

She was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She had many cherished memories working as a waitress, serving her community in many current and former restaurants, including The Blue Moon in downtown Sharon, where she met her husband. She also worked at Domenico’s, Holiday Inn, The Unique, the Golden Lion Tavern at Shenango Inn and the Sharon Country Club where she ultimately retired from.

She is survived by her children, Ronald W. (Dale) Alfredo, Patricia A. Alfredo and daughter-in-law, Anna (James) Alfredo. Also surviving are her grandchildren, James M. (Debbie) Alfredo, Andrea (Michael) Cacy, Ryan A. Alfredo, Scott A. Alfredo and four great-grandchildren, Luca, Niko, Landry and Connor.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; husband, Soccy and son, James R. Alfredo.

The family would like to give special thanks to Cathy Womer, owner of the Golden Caregivers, along with Lois’s caregivers (Elaine, Nancy, Lori, Chris, Kim, Debbie, Kendra and Carol) who took such loving and wonderful care of our beloved mother. We will be forever grateful.

A time of gathering will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, 311 W Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V. officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois M. (Lapp) Alfredo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.