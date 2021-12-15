HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Lynn Anderson, 49, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 13, 2021 in UPMC Farrell.

Lisa was born on March 27, 1972 in Sharon Regional Hospital to Arthur and Madeline (Counselman) Anderson.

She graduated from Mercer High School in 1990 and attended Penn State Behrend, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.

She worked for InfoCision Call Center as an operator and was a member of Family Life Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed exercising. She also served as caretaker for her father.

She is survived by her father, Arthur Anderson of Hermitage; a brother, Christopher Anderson of Sharpsville; an aunt, Judy Tennant; nieces, Alisha Anderson and Tierney (Matt) Jenkins; a nephew, Jesse (Sabrina) Anderson, as well as her great-niece and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Madeline Anderson and brother, Mark Alan Anderson.

Per Lisa’s wishes, private services will be held.

Burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.