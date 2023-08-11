SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Erme Thomas, 64, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born on July 12, 1959 to Mary (Dehner) and Anthony J. Erme in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Linda worked for Nugents Nursing Home in the Laundry Department.

On April 9, 1983, she married her husband, Ralph P. Thomas, who preceded her in death.

She was a member of Notre Dame and St. Bartholomew churches.

In her spare time Linda loved to do puzzles but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her sons, Ian (Lyndi) Thomas of Sharpsville, Heather Thomas of Sharpsville, and Quinn Thomas of Masury, Ohio; siblings, Anthony Erme, Jr., Debbie (James) Cotter, Cindy (William) Caputo, Laura (Charles) Bowser and James (Yulia) Erme and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call Monday, August 14, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Father Allen.

Burial will take place in St. Rose Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Erme Thomas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.