SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie Ann Sutley, 64, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in her Sharpsville home.

She was born in Sarver, Pennsylvania on October 12, 1957 to Clyde and Edna (Short) Wilson.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville School District and continued her education in Nursing School and went on to work as a Nurse at the Midwestern Intermediate Unit, Mercer County.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon.

On October 6, 1989, she married Kevin Sutley.

Ann was an ardent supporter of Sharpsville wrestling and was very active with her Sharpsville Graduating class of 1975. She was a fanatic when it came to her Cincinnati sports teams. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Kevin at home; daughters, Amy Lynn (Chad) Clark of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Heather Sutley and her fiancé Anthony Middendorf of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a son, Joshua Sutley of Sharon, Pennsylvania; sister, Ada Ehrlich of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; niece, Valerie Hudson of Erie, Pennsylvania; close family friend, Brianna Shaw and grandchildren, Bethany Clark, Jacob Wallace, Grayson Sutley, Brett Middendorf and Chase Masters.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Matthew Ehrlich and father-in-law, Harold D. Sutley.

Friends may call Wednesday July 27, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State St, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Friends are welcome to meet directly at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in her memory.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laurie Ann (Wilson) Sutley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.