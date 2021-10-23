Laurie Ann Carucci, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie Ann Carucci, 64, of Clark, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Sharon Regional Health System.

Laurie was born on January 6, 1957, to Alberta (Jones) Garrett and James Garrett, Sr., in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Laurie worked for Daffin’s Candies for over 35 years where she performed as Shipping Manager. She loved every aspect of her job and co-workers.

On July 10, 1976, she married the love her life, her ride and die, James R Carucci, Sr.

Laurie attended Penn State University where she received her Associates degree in 2001 for Business Administration.

Laurie was of Pentecostal faith and her favorite color was purple. She enjoyed eating chocolate, drinking wine, and [weak] coffee with friends and family. In her downtime, she enjoyed reading Danielle Steel Novels and Goodwill thrift shopping. She had a passion for collecting crystal and ceramic figurines, various frogs, Christmas Village Houses and “small” rocks. Recently, she began restoring items such as cast iron benches, rocking chairs and sewing machines.

Laurie truly enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren. Mema was the fun grandparent, playing basketball, jumping into the bouncy house, playing Candy Crush Saga or going to camp for ice cream. Ultimately, she also enjoyed exploring on the Harley with her hubby. Traveling anywhere from the mountains to the ocean. They loved stopping at Casinos, catching a beautiful sunrise, walking on the beach sand or resting by a settling sunset.

Laurie is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James R Carucci Sr. and her three children, son, James and wife Christy Carucci of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, son, Paul and wife Danyel Carucci of Volant, Pennsylvania and daughter, Mindy and husband Josh Ciminella of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Laurie adored her beautiful grandchildren, Sarah Carucci, Claire Carucci, MaKayla Ciminella, Maria Carucci, Noah Ciminella and Gwenneth Carucci.

Laurie is preceded in death by her father, James L. Garrett, Sr.; brother, James L. Garrett, Jr.; Father-in-law, Dominic Carucci and Mother-in-law, Esther Carucci.

Friends may call Monday, October 25, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Services will be held privately on Tuesday.

Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Clark PA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

