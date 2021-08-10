Kim A. Cusick, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kim A. Cusick, 67 of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 9, 2021 in his home.

Kim was born May 4, 1954 to Shirley A. (Goral) and John F. Cusick in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1972.

Kim worked for D’Onofrio’s Food Center and was manager of the meat department for Mr. D’s in Brookfield, Ohio.

On June 8, 1974 he married the love of his life, Sheree L. (Boura) Cusick who survives at home. They were truly blessed to find and share a life together.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville.

Kim enjoyed landscaping and taking care of his home. He was also a Jeep enthusiast who loved his dogs, followed the Pittsburgh Penguins and was interested in Sasquatch. Most important to him was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Kim is survived by his wife, Sheree, daughter, Lisa M. (Jay) Gannon of Canfield, Ohio, son, Gary A. Cusick, grandchildren, Cullen Gannon, Kaylub Cusick, and brother, Scott (Theresa) Cusick of Hanoverton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Gary E. Cusick, and John R. Cusick.

Per his wish, funeral services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter 2599 Broadway Ave. Hermitage, PA 16148 or the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Kim.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kim A. Cusick, please visit our floral store.