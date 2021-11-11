Kaylub Alan Cusick, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kaylub Alan Cusick, 20, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 9, 2021.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Gary and Erica (Hunter) Cusick on September 29, 2001

Kaylub worked as a grounds keeper for Oak Tree Golf Course.

While in Sharon High School, he played baseball and football. He loved sports, especially watching the Dallas Cowboys. He treasured time spent with his friends and family. He also enjoyed his beloved dogs. He loved Harry Potter! Enjoyed reading, watching movies and history. He had a very big heart and a beautiful smile!

He is survived by his parents, step-father, Brian Torr, step-brothers, Andrew and Landen Torr, his Nana, Sheree Cusick (Sharpsville), a grandmother, Kimberly (Timothy) Stowers (Charleston, South Carolina), aunts, Nicole Manners (Sharon) and Lisa (Jay) Gannon (Canfield, Ohio), uncles, John Hunter and Timothy Stowers, Jr., cousins, Dylan and Ashley Manners and a beloved cousin, Cullen Gannon and so many special friends.

He is preceded in death by his Papa, Kim Cusick and Papa, Timothy Hunter

Viewing will be held Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home with Pastor Earl Butterfield officiating

Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory

