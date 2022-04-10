WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Eckard, 61 of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Sunday April 10, 2022 in UPMC Shenango Valley Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Kathleen was born February 15, 1961 to Dorthea “Dolly” (Burns) and David Allison in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School.

Kathleen worked most recently at Dollar General.

She loved flower gardening, taking care of her yard, decorating her home for every holiday and loved her cat. Kathleen was also a collector of Victorian antiques.

She is survived by her father, David Allison of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brother, Michael (Georjeanna) Allison of Canton, Ohio and her best friend, Ellen Cross.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother, Dolly Allison and grandmother, Dorothy Morrocco.

Friends may call Thursday April 14, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150. A funeral service will follow on Thursday at 2:00 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

