SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Creasy passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the age of 69, in UPMC Farrell Hospital.

Karen was born to George and Betty (Reagle) Branzovich on July 26, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She attended Mansfield State College and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Home Economics Education.

On August 9, 1975, Karen married Phillip Creasy, Jr.

She was employed at Lowe’s for several years as a clerk and was also self-employed as a crafter.

Karen is survived by her in-laws, Wayne and Karen Creasy of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; Darla and Charles Fortune of Forest, Virginia; Joanne and David Thomas of Middletown, Delaware and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Street, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

No services are planned.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.donaldsonmohney.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

