Joseph P. Farkas, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Farkas, 71, of Farrell, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Joseph was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 9, 1950 to George and Pauline (Perschka) Farkas.

After graduating high school, he created his own flooring and carpeting business.

He loved fishing for walleyes, muskees and salmon. His favorite traveling spots were Ohlcott, New York and Canada. He loved deer hunting, as well as spending time outdoors. He loved all things mechanical and could fix anything.

He is survived by his domestic partner, Amanda Husband of Farrell; sons, Joe (Michelle) Edeburn of Summerville, South Carolina, John Joseph Farkas of Farrell and David Farkas of Farrell; sisters, Mary Bowser, Marlene Flickenger and Renee Cornell; a brother, Edward Farkas and his grandchildren, Christopher, Johnathon and Timothy.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Farkas and sister, Patricia Miller

Per his wish, no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

