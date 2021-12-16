SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Julius Toth, 58, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2021.

He was born on May 18, 1963 to William and Donna Jean (Emerich) Toth.

He attended the Sharpsville Area School District and graduated with the class of 1981.

On June 5, 1998, he married the love of his life, Sandra (Kamovitch) Toth.

Joseph loved motorcycles, cars and animals, especially his Shih-Tzi dog, Dink. He loved going on casino trips, as he was an avid card player and gambler. He was always in search of adventure, whether it be motorcycle riding, skydiving or traveling. He also flew airplanes. Joseph was self-employed and loved to cook. He always looked forward to family gatherings and holidays, and his father-in-law’s and brother-in-law’s cooking.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Toth, a son, Joseph Julius Toth II of Tranfer, Pennsylvania, a brother, Kurt (Donna) Toth of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, nephew, Kurt D. Toth II of Sharon, PA, mother & father-in-law, Steve (Marsha) Walters of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a brother-in-law, Richard (Cathy) Kamovitch, nieces, Ashley and Lindsey Kamovitch and nephews, Brenton, Kalem and B’Jorn

He is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, David William.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday December 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Cedar Avenue Bible Church 664 Cedar Ave, Sharon, PA 16146 with Pastor Stephen Walters officiating.

Donations may be made in memory of Joseph to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148

Burial will take place at Westside Cemetery

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DONALDSON-MOHNEY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, 16150.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.