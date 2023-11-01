HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Ransom Gee, 67 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 30, 2023, in his home.

John was born on February 1, 1956, to Joyce Ann (Knapp) and Jon Oliver Gee in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a 1974 graduate of Sharon High School.

On December 8, 1985, he married his wife, Lorraine (Geiwitz) Gee who survives him at home.

After graduating high school, John worked at DTE as a stationary engineer and retired from General Motors.

John had many hobbies.

He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

John enjoyed fishing and taking yearly trips with his wife, family and friends to Lake Kipawa in Quebec. In addition, he also enjoyed to go antiquing, studying genealogy and was a collector of vintage license plates.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; siblings, Karen (Paul) Stephenson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Daniel (Deborah) Gee of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Gary (Lisa) Gee of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Jason Gee of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; in-laws, Larry (Cate) Geiwitz; nieces and nephews, Sarah (Michael) Wolfe, Tiffani (Kyle) Clayton, Ciara Gee, Jon (Brittany) Stephenson, Daniel (Karley) Gee, David Gee, Isabella Gee, Olivia Gee, Wendy Setting and Thomas Holliday, as well as, many more great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his father and an infant daughter.

Memorial contributions made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Friends may call Friday, November 3, 2023, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

